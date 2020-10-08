iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.90. 3,116,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,440. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average is $309.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.