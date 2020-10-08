iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $126.11. 35,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

