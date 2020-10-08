Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 3%

Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.04. 15,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 117,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68.

About Isoenergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

