Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 2.8%

Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.04). 173,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 616,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.55.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

