Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.78

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.78 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 47629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
