Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.78

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.78 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 47629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

