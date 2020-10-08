Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

VOW3 opened at €138.92 ($163.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is €140.04 and its 200 day moving average is €131.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

