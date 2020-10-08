Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $262,886.01

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $262,886.01 and $235,727.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.04713661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031701 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

