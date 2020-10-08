Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $502.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

