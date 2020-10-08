Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 150.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

