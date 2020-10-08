Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 334,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

