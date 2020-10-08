JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 6.2%

JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $21.34. 5,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

JONESTOWN BK &/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It also provides trust services. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, prime money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

