Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Journey Energy from $0.10 to $0.20 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

