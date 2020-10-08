JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.83 ($32.75).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

