JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.