JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.