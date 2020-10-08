Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $123,213.17 and $88,553.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.01521628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00155187 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

