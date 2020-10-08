Keep Network Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005241 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $7.93 million and $563,585.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01530381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00156497 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

