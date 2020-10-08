KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPRUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.