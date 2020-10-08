Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.35). 95,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 102,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.76. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Keystone Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -10.72%.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

