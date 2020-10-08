Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTCMKTS:KIADF) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kiadis Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

