Lambda 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.21 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Lambda has a market cap of $15.84 million and $6.21 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. During the last week, Lambda has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,841,152 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

