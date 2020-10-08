Landscape Acquisition (LON:LAHL) Shares Up 1.5%

Landscape Acquisition Holdings Ltd (LON:LAHL) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.73 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11). 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of 105.12.

Landscape Acquisition Company Profile (LON:LAHL)

Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited intends to undertake an acquisition in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination with a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Landscape Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landscape Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.