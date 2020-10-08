Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 980,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period.

PHYS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 31,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

