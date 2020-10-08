Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 111,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,272. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.