Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.