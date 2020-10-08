Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 516,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026,947. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

