Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,460,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,139,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 157,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,901. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

