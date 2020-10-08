Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,033. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

