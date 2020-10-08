Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $344.47. The stock had a trading volume of 154,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

