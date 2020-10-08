Larson Financial Group LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,692. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

