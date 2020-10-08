Larson Financial Group LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $25.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,485.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,536.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,417.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $993.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,696.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

