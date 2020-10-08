Larson Financial Group LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 700.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,914,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 97,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,581. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $156.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.