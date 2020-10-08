Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32,623.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,792.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $19,112,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.23. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,466. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $193.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

