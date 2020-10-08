Larson Financial Group LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,763,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,819. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

