Larson Financial Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

