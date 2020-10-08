Larson Financial Group LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,590 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

AEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

