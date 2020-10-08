Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,846 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

