Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,628. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.