Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.90. 60,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

