Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 144,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 102,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.