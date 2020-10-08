Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 125,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

