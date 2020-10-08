Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 15,321,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

