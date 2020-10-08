Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 542,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,861,307. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.