Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 19,548 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after buying an additional 1,245,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

