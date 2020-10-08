Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 235,577 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,577 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

