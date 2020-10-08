Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,647,000 after buying an additional 2,425,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 1,501,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

