Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 1,145,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

