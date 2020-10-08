Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of PG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

