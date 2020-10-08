Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.39. 11,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,739. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

