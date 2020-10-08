Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 66,557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,278 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.