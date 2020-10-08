Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,973 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 88,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

